Rangers announce multi-million naira insurance package for Super Eagles star who died in car crash

Nigeria Professional Football League side Enugu Rangers have announced a multi-million naira insurance package for the family of late player Ifeanyi George.

Football fraternities in Nigeria are still mourning the demise of former Super Eagles striker Ifeanyi George who lost his life on Sunday, March 22.

The striker was traveling from Enugu to Lagos before he ran into a parked trainer while driving and died on the spot.

George was with a Feeders' team player and also a friend who all died as well in the tragic motor accident throwing their families into serious shock and sadness.

Club chairman Davidson Owumi stated that the management of Rangers have contacted the insurance company so far for them to make quick preparation on the process.

“The insurance brokers, Premier Brokers Ltd, have been informed about the untimely death of our player, Ifeanyi George, who died in a ghastly motor accident, Sunday, March 22, 2020 along Asaba-Benin Express road and they have commenced the process to have the life insurance compensation process activated so as to have the family of Ifeanyi George fully compensated.

“What we have here in Rangers International F.C is the solid display of pro-activeness on the part of Enugu state government under H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who graciously approved the insurance policy for all players and officials of the club on request by the management.

''We sincerely appreciate our sports loving governor and number one supporter for this gesture that comes handy in this time of great need,''. Owumi explained.

Ifeanyi George has been playing for Enugu Rangers since 2016 when he joined the club from Enyimba and he has been impressive for the Flying Antelopes.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers are currently occupying fifth position on the Nigeria Professional Football League standings.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chineme Martins passed away during a Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United at the Lafia stadium.

An unconfirmed report stated that the player had no collision with anybody before the incident occurred away at the home ground of Nasarawa United.

After the incident, there was lengthy check on the player after collapsing on the pitch while the game was still at 0-0.

A team of medical personnel tried to revive Martins but the effort proved abortive and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

