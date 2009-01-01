Home | News | General | Barcelona make world record move for Super Eagles star as replacement for Vidal

- Wilfred Ndidi could be on his way to Barcelona this summer

- Barcelona are interested in making the Nigerian a replacement for Vidal

- Ndidi has been superb for Leicester City since he joined the Foxes

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly interested in the signing of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as potential replacement for Chilean star Arturo Vidal.

The Catalans are looking for a reinforcement in the midfield when the season comes to an end with Arturo Vidal expected to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Since Wilfred Ndidi joined Premier League side Leicester City, the Nigerian has been rated as one of the best midfielders in the English topflight.

And according to the report by Don Balon, Barcelona coach Quique Setien is interested in the signing of Wilfred Ndidi and will go for him when the next transfer window opens.

But Barcelona must be aware that signing Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi will cost them massive sum of 35 million Euros from Leicester City.

The report added that Catalan giants feel Wilfred Ndidi can be a perfect replacement for former defensive midfielder Yaya Toure who was superb for Barcelona when he was at Nou Camp.

They want another strong African player who can provide superb competition in the midfield.

Barcelona are still topping the Spanish La Liga standings with 58 points before the League was suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester City from Genk in January 2019 and he has established himself in the first team since then.

Ndidi was superb for Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Nigeria crashed out in the group stages, and was also in good form at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr's men finished as third best at the 2019 African Nations Cup.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria and Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi revealed plans to build a school which will also act as a football academy to help aspiring youngsters study while playing football.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze-winning star is currently studying Business and Management course at the De Montfort University.

Ndidi, 23, enrolled in the school earlier this year, and the Super Eagles star said he would rather acquire more knowledge than sit down to play FIFA.

The former Genk star has scored two goals in 11 Premier League appearances for the Foxes so far this campaign despite playing in the non-scoring department.

