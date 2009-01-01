Home | News | General | Marco Asensio helps Real Madrid win 1st title of the season after beating tough La Liga rival

- Marco Asensio wins FIFA 20 title for Real Madrid

- The Spanish forward managed Los Blancos and helped them to win their first title of the season amid coronavirus tension

Asensio has not featured for his side this season after suffering a knee injury during their preseason tour

Marco Asensio has switched his attention to managing a football team after coronavirus stopped all football activities until further notice.

The Spanish League was initially scheduled for a return early next month but with the increase rate of the pandemic, the organisers have further postponed the resumption date.

Asensio, who has not featured for Real Madrid so far this campaign managed to inspire them to glory in a FIFA 20 tournament.

The Spaniard won the title after recording a 4-2 victory over Aitor Ruibal-led team 4-2 in the final of the championship.

According to Daily Mail, the 24-year-old forward took part in the game to help raise money to money for the fight of deadly coronavirus.

COVID-19 has seen all football activities across the world halted and most players are using their time to do other things.

Asensio opened the scoring for Real in the game as his side ran over their Spanish League rivals to win the title.

Luka Modric and Eden Hazard were also on target before the Spaniard completed his double late in the game to seal off the victory for his side.

The attacker has not featured for his side this season having suffered a knee ligament injury in their preseason match against Arsenal in July 2019.

He was on target for his Spanish league side before eventually being stretched out of the game staged in the United States.

A total of £129,000 was realised and Daily Mail reports that the money would be donated to UNICEF.

The tournament on television in Spain to give the fans and stakeholders alike something away from COVID-19 that has taken over 13,580 lives worldwide and more than 1,720 in Spain.

Commending the initiator, Asensio said on Twitter: "It has been a spectacular tournament.

"The goal was to have a good time, laugh, entertain ourselves in these difficult times for everyone, and donate in the fight against COVID-19. And we have succeeded. Congratulations @IbaiLlanos​ and all who have made it possible."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lorenzo Sanz, former Real Madrid president has passed on at the age of 76 after losing battle to deadly Coronavirus, cited on Mirror and BBC.

The former Los Blancos chief was taken to the hospital earlier in the week after falling ill and his family confirmed Sanz contracted COVID-19.

Sanz won two Champions League titles when he was president of Real Madrid for five years from 1995-200 and signed stars like Pedrac Mijatovic and Davor Suker.

