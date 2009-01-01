Home | News | General | Panic as another former Real Madrid president battles with deadly coronavirus

- Fernando Martin becomes the second former Real Madrid president to be severely hit by the coronavirus

- The 72-year-old is currently in the intensive care unit at a Spanish hospital

- Lorenzo Sanz had been reported dead due to the same virus just two days ago

- Real are currently second on the Spanish League table with two points behind rivals Barcelona before the league got suspended

Former Real Madrid president Fernando Martin has been rushed into the intensive care unit of a Spanish hospital earlier today.

The 72-year-old was said to have shown symptoms of the deadly coronavirus and he is currently receiving treatment at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital.

He became the second Los Blancos ex-chief to have been struck by COVID-19, a few days after Lorenzo Sanz passed away from the same sickness.

Martin took over leadership of the Santiago Bernabeu club on an interim basis in 2006 after the sudden resignation of Florentino Perez.

The businessman was not satisfied with the club's decision to conduct a presidential election at the end of that season - thereby quitting his position on April 26 after just two months in charge.

This news would be devastating for the Galacticos family who are yet to recover from the death of Sanz with a number of former players paying tribute to their ex-president.

Coronavirus has been responsible for over 16,000 deaths with no fewer than 366,000 cases recorded globally as of today.

Meanwhile, Real are two points behind rivals Barcelona on the Spanish League table before the league was suspended earlier this month.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lorenzo Sanz, former Real Madrid president has passed on at the age of 76 after losing battle to deadly Coronavirus, cited on Mirror and BBC.

The former Los Blancos chief was taken to the hospital earlier in the week after falling ill and his family confirmed Sanz contracted COVID-19.

Sanz won two Champions League titles when he was president of Real Madrid for five years from 1995-200 and signed stars like Pedrac Mijatovic and Davor Suker.

