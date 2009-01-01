Home | News | General | Achimugwu: We'll also ensure his name is immortalized, says Gov Bello

- Kogi state is mourning the death of one of its illustrious indigenes, Engineer Suleiman Akowe Achimugwu

- Engineer Achimugwu is the first Nigerian to die of the dread coronavirus

- A sober Governor Yahaya Bello said Kogi state has lost one of its brightest minds

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reacted to the death of Engineer Suleiman Akowe Achimugwu, the first Nigerian to die of the dreaded coronavirus.

Achimugwu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The late Achimugwu was also from Aloji in Ofu local government area of Kogi state.

Governor stated that Kogi state has lost one of its brightest minds.

A sober Governor Bello described the late PPMC boss as a patriot and a passionate believer in the Kogi dream.

The governor's comment was contained in a statement sent to the media by his spokesman, Onogwu Muhammad on Monday, March 23.

“Our consolation is that the government of Kogi state has the opportunity to continue to serve the people in order to immortalize the ideology of service and selfless leadership that the late Engineer represented.

“We shall also ensure his name is immortalized to drive home the sterling rewards of service and patriotism that the late Achimugwu stood for,” part of the statement read.

Late Achimugwu was appointed the PPMC boss in 2003 and in 2007, he was appointed the Group General Manager of Renewable Energy Division of the NNPC.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools (tertiary, secondary and primary) in the state indefinitely.

The governor says the move is a necessary measure in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor in a statement said the closure of schools and other public gathering places take effect from Monday, March 23.

In Osun, the state government has ordered the closure of all public gathering including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The order was contained in a statement on Thursday, March 19 by the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and sent to the media by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan.

According to the statement, the ban takes effect from Friday, March 20 till further notice.

The situation is the same in Delta as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed the closure of all primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the state with effect from Thursday, March 26 for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Okowa gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba on Friday, March 20, stressing that the decision was aimed at preventing possible spread of the virus.

