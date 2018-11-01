Home | News | General | New Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC declare strike in Rivers over differences with govt
New Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC declare strike in Rivers over differences with govt



By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Organised labour in Rivers has declared an indefinite strike, starting from midnight of Monday over the perceived failure of the state government to meet demands on the new minimum wage.

Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Beatrice Itubo following a joint emergency meeting with the state’s Trace Union Congress (TUC) said the government failed to respond to a 7-day ultimatum issued by labour.

Chairman TUC, Rivers state, Austin Jonah, said no going back on the indefinite strike, charging members to sit at home.

vanguard

