COVID 19: Economic challenges won't hinder project completion, salary payment — Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that the current economic challenges occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus, would not affect payment of salaries, completion of legacy projects and other developmental initiatives in the State.

Fayemi gave the assurance at the Civil Centre complex in Ado Ekiti, during an inspection of some building and road projects in the State on Monday.

The Governor also inspected facilities at the state’s isolation centre in Ado- Ekiti where he interacted with some health workers on duty.

Fayemi said the enormous pressure on the finances of the State would not cause projects to be abandoned as stipulated in the State’s Transition law.

He explained that the current priority of his administration in the face of the current economic situation is to maintain recurrent expenditure, particularly in relation to salaries of workers, which he said remained a top priority.

Reiterating the commitment to the completion of the projects, Fayemi said; “these are legacy projects and we are not going to leave them abandoned, don’t forget that we have a law now in Ekiti, that says you can not abandon a project as a government.”

The Governor, expressed satisfaction at the pace at which the contractors were working, adding that they have exhibited a commitment to delivering the projects within the time frame given to them by the State government.

Speaking on the Civic centre, the Governor revealed that the contractor handling the project had made significant progress since his last visit to the site with the hope that the work would be completed by May, “the elevations are up, the generator is here, the tilings have been completed inside.

The ceiling work is being done, the air conditioning unit, the electrical, as far as the Civic centre is concerned, I think they have almost finished the internal works, what remains is the external work and the outer element of the work.” He added.

Fayemi further disclosed that the abandoned phase 5 lots 1&2 of the Secretariat building would be completed by August this year. He said: in all the other places that I have been to work is progressing well, the buildings at the Secretariat are still on course for completion, by August 2020, this (referring to the Civic centre) definitely should be finished by May at the rate at which they are going, all that will remain are the external works that they will have to do.

He also revealed that the new Ado-Iyin road which was expected to be completed by April 2021 has been opened up to Iyin axis, with the majority of the rocks blasted and asphalt laid on about two kilometers part of the road, adding that enumeration of the work would soon start.

“They will do the enumeration and then do the clearing and then start the construction work as far as that is concerned. The road has been opened up to Iyin now, so in fact, we drove in from the Iyin axis of the road.

“I also think from what the contractor said and from what we can see they are on course for completion early 2021 as they promised by April 2021. I think the entire road should be ready for use.”

The Governor, accompanied by Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, Commissioner for Information, Aare Olumuyiwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on works and infrastructure, Mr. Sunday Adumo and other top government officials also visited the Aramoko Erinjiyan road, the newly constructed Erio bridge, ongoing Water reservoir at Fajuyi in Ado Ekiti and drainage work at the Oba Adejuyigbe Hospital.

