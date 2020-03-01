Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Wike bans wedding, burial ceremonies, nightclubs, others

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has placed a ban on weddings and burial ceremonies as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Governor also announced the closure of public parks, nightclubs and cinemas.

Governor Wike in a statewide broadcast, directed religious houses in the state to temporarily stop open worship.

He said; “This directive takes effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, all public parks, nightclubs, and cinemas will remain closed till further notice. The Governor said after due consultations with religious leaders, it was agreed that all religious organizations are to temporarily stop all forms of open worship. Public burial and wedding ceremonies are also banned within the period coronavirus range.”

Governor Wike directed Local government council chairmen to ensure that public burials and weddings do not take place in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the monitoring team has been constituted by the state government to monitor and ensure compliance of the directives, adding that anybody found disobeying this advice will be made to face appropriate sanctions.

