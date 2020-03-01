Home | News | General | BREAKING: CJN orders courts to close from Tuesday over coronavirus

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from Tuesday.

The CJN, in a statement he issued on the official website of the National Judicial Council, NJC, said the measure became necessary, in view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country.

He said as preventive steps, all Heads of Courts, should suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to the extant laws.

