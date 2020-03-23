BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records four fresh cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours, total now 40

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos and Abuja as the number of those affected soars to 40.

Earlier in the day five new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, Abuja and Edo took the figures to 36, but with the four new cases recorded on Monday evening, it has moved to 40.



So far, nine new cases were recorded on Monday.



The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday. According to the centre, three of the cases were recorded in Lagos while one was recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.







“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT. Two of these cases are returning travellers. As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded,” the tweet read

