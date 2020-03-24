Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria's coronavirus patients now 40 as NCDC confirms 4 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are four new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account late Monday, March 23, revealed that the three of the confirmed cases are from Lagos state while one is from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja bringing the total number of cases to 40.

The tweet read: “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos state and 1 in FCT

“Two of these cases are returning travellers.

“As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded.”

In the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in the magnitude of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

This has caused subtle panic among citizens, as many are now calling on the federal government to lock down the country.

Already, the Muhammadu Buhari's government is taking very strict measures to contain the spread.

On Monday, March 23, three major decisions were taken by the Buhari administration.

The government asked some public servants to work from home from Tuesday, March 24 via a directive issued by Mrs Yemi Esan, the head of service ​of the federation.

“Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians.

“All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on grade level 12 and below are to work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice,” a memo from Esan's office read.

The Buhari's government also announced the closure of all land borders and suspended its weekly federal executive council meeting “until further notice,” according to an announcement by the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha who doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

