Coronavirus: Atiku gives updates on his son's health, lists 10 vital points

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president has denied rumours about his son who was tested positive of the pandemic coronavirus.

Legit.ng reports that he cried out over what he called “false narratives about the itinerary” of his son who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, to set the record straight about his son, the former vice president denied claims on social media that his son visited night clubs and Jumat prayer after he returned to Nigeria.

The statement titled: “Coronavirus: Updates on Atiku’s son” reads:

For the purpose of putting the records straight and dispelling false narratives about the itinerary of a son of former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakr currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, I wish to make the following clarifications:

1. The clinical case returned to the country on March 17 via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

2. He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20 pm flight to Abuja on March 18.

3. The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airlines.

4. The case wore a face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

5. The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

6. On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self-isolation to protect his family within his own house.

7. Meantime his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self-isolation.

8. We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open locations. He was not at play lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.

9. The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada specialist hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.

10. We thank Nigerians for their prayers and support through this difficult time. Once again, it needs to be restated that the risk and danger of COVID19 is real. Ensure you follow the World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on how to stay safe.

