JUST IN: FG asks public servants to work from home due to COVID19

As part of its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the federal government has asked public servants to work from home from Tuesday, March 24.

The directive was given by Mrs Yemi Esan, the head of service ​of the federation, in a memo circulated to public servants on Monday, March 23.

The memo informed that public servants on level 12 should stay away from work while those who would remain at work should limit the number of visitors that they receive.

Part of the memo read: “Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians.

“All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on grade level 12 and below are to work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice.”

Earlier today, the Nigerian government announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The weekly federal executive council of the Buhari administration has also been suspended “until further notice,” according to an announcement by the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha who doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Recall that the federal government recently shut down three international airports as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers.

The government had earlier banned all travels outside the country by officials of ministries, departments, and agencies until further notice.

The presidential task force also advised Nigerians to cancel all travels abroad especially to all high-risk countries.

International flights into Nigeria have since been halted following a directive from the government.

