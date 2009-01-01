Home | News | General | Barcelona star Lionel Messi ready to take massive wage cut amid Coronavirus crisis

- Lionel Messi has reportedly accepted that his wages should be reduced due to COVID-19

- Messi's Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto have also accepted to get pay-cuts

- The Spanish topflight division has been suspended indefinitely owing to the spread of the deadly virus

Lionel Messi has agreed his wages should be slashed during the challenging period of the spread of Coronavirus, cited on Mirror.

It is understood the Barcelona superstar currently earns over £300,000 a day and the 32-year-old rakes in £120.3million yearly.

Messi's salary was analyzed by France Football and their results revealed that La Blaugrana captain has a basic salary of £79.69m with £5.59m in bonuses and another £34.85m in commercial endorsements from companies like Adidas, Pepsi and Mastercard.

The Spanish champions have the highest wage bill in world football with an average salary of £10.6m driven up by Messi's income alone.

But the Camp Nou outfit are also in debt to the tune of £55m and the club President Jose Maria Bartomeu recently revealed that the club has £5.5m due to the postponement of the Champions League return leg with Napoli.

Reports in Spain claimed that Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are also ready to receive a pay-cut after La Liga was suspended indefinitely.

The Spanish FA looking to have discussions with UEFA and other top European clubs to establish a joint approach to cost-cutting.

A Barcelona statement said: “This crisis has had a negative impact on the football industry and sport in general. The club has to look at all possible scenarios and analyse the situation so as to minimise the economic consequences.”

