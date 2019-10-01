COVID-19: PDP suspends political activities
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended all activities bordering on congresses, rallies and other large gatherings of members of the party across the federation.
The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja said the decision was sequel to the earlier decision of the party to shut down activities at its secretariats and offices across the country.
Ologbondiyan said the decision had become imperative in respect to the need for continuous social distancing and other health safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 in our country.
“The PDP enjoins the Federal Government to continue to review situations as they concern the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and take measures, even if stringent, to safeguard lives.”
The party earlier directed a partial shutdown and skeletal activities at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja from Wednesday, March 25.
