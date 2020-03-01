Home | News | General | COVID-19: S’West states move to stem spread

…Set up task force

•37 persons in Ekiti undergo self-isolation

•Osun raids bars, night clubs; Assembly suspends activities

•Levels 1-12 workers to stay at home in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Adeola Badru Shina Abubakar & James Abubakar

ADO-EKITI— governments of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun, yesterday, announced new measures to combat the coronavirus in their respective states.

The state governments said the measures, including setting up of task forces, were to prevent the spread of the virus, especially in motor parks, garages and other public transportation-related environments.

This came as the Commissioner for Health in Ekiti State, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, disclosed that 37 persons, apart from the driver of the dead American, who had been tested positive to the virus, are in self-isolation in Ekiti.

Similarly, Governor Kayode Fayemi has set up a task force to ensure compliance with the executive orders on social distancing in the state.

It was also disclosed that 37 out of 42 persons suspected to have had direct contacts with the dead American that allegedly imported the disease to Ekiti, had been identified and put under solitary confinement.

Members of the committees include 16 council chairmen, Nigeria Army, Department of State Services, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, market men and women, Ekiti State environmental inspectors and other ethnic nationalities.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Gbenga Agbeyo, said the government was not particularly happy about the way the order banning congregation of more than 20 people was being defied.

The governor charged the chairmen to prevail on the religious leaders in their councils to stop huge crowds while conducting their services.

37 persons in Ekiti undergo self-isolation

Speaking on the 37 persons undergoing self-isolation in Ekiti State, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Yaya-Kolade, said: “Medical history had shown that people coming from highly endemic countries like China, England, Italy and America, were the ones importing the disease to Nigeria.

“In Italy, about 793 persons died in a day and 600 the subsequent day. Today, over 5,000 have died in that country. We pray this doesn’t happen in Ekiti and that is why we must take precautions.

“The governor as a way of containing the infection banned burials, weddings, political and family meetings, church services and other congregations that are more than 20, but sad enough some people are still flouting the order.

“Despite the way the disease had ravaged China and Italy, they are gradually overcoming, because their citizens are obeying all orders.

“It wasn’t that Governor Fayemi was autocratic by giving those orders, it was meant for our safety and we have to cooperate with him.”

Osun raids bars, night clubs

On its part, the Osun State government’s task force against the spread of the virus raided bars and night clubs to enforce the ban on social gatherings.

About five bars and clubs raided include Abeegi Aanu Bar, Reflex Bar and Lounge, O3 Bar and Lounge, and DanJay Palace among others.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, a member of the taskforce disclosed that the raid was meant to enforce the ban on public gathering as announced by the state.

Adeleke said: “Everybody should show understanding and see that the efforts of the government are to the benefit of all.

“We are not here to make an arrest, but to make sure that the people follow the order of the government to prevent the endemic coronavirus.

“All local governments have been ordered to follow suit and ensure the enforcement of the ban in their various councils.”

Don’t panic—Oyetola

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statewide broadcast urged residents in the state not to panic over the pandemic, saying there is no single case of the disease in the state.

Oyetola said: “Do not panic. But obey the government’s simple instructions and directives. Follow simple hygiene. And together, we shall win the war against the Corona virus and keep our State safe and secure. Cooperate with government and endure the temporary hardships as no sacrifice is too much for our lives and those of our loved ones.”

Ekiti Police ban social visits to stations

Meanwhile, the Ekiti Police Command has banned overloading by commercial vehicles and barred social visits to police stations and offices across the state.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu said: “No vehicle, be it commercial or private, should convey more than one passenger in the front seat and more than three passengers at the back seat(s) at a time.

“No motorcycle, be it commercial (Okada) or private, should carry more than one passenger at a time.

“Although police stations are accessible 24/7, all social visits to Police Stations and other Police offices are no longer allowed, except where necessary.

“Motor parks, beer parlors, eateries, supermarkets, and other commercial shops and places must provide hand sanitizers for their customers to use before and after any transaction.”

Osun Assembly suspends activities

Also, the Osun state House of Assembly has suspended all parliamentary activities for 16 days as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

In a statement by the Chairmen, House Committee on Information and that of Health, Messrs Kunle Akande and Adenike Abioye, the legislators said it would be difficult to enforce the social distancing protocol if the Assembly still embarked on its daily activities.

The statement reads: “At a parliamentary session held on 23 March 2020, the members and leadership of the Assembly agreed that it will be difficult to maintain the World Health and Organization, WHO, social distancing standard in a populated work environment.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had on Friday ordered the closure of all public gatherings including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“With confirmed cases of 36 and one death by the NCDC, it is expedient for the assembly to suspend all gathering to prevent the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“We appeal to our people to observe all precautions of regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, observing social distance and avoiding large gatherings.”

Ogun announces new measures

Similarly, the Ogun State government has announced new measures to combat the pandemic in the state.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, disclosed that the decisions were taken after the daily review of developments at a meeting chaired by the Incident Commander and the Governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Somorin said: “Besides the lowering of the threshold of people who may gather in one place at a time from 50 to 20, the government wishes to further state that all heads of State Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Local Governments are to draw up rosters that would ensure that not more than 20 percent of staff across all cadres work daily, thus ensuring that most staff come to work once a week.

“In furtherance of the State’s measures to combat the virus, the government has directed all the Local Government Chairmen to identify suitable facilities such as event/social centres, school halls, community halls, in their respective areas that could be easily prepared and deployed as COVID-19 treatment facilities in the unlikely event of a surge in the coronavirus cases in the State.”

Akeredolu directs grade 1-12 workers to stay at home

Also, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, directed that all Civil Servants from Levels 01 to 12 stay at home for now in a bid to stem the virus

It also banned on all political, social and religious gatherings in the State for 14 days in the first instance

Speaking after the state executive council meeting in Akure, the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said some far-reaching decisions were taken in the interest of the people of the state.

Ojogo said: “All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are hereby advised to stay at home for now.

“Government, as well as all persons of goodwill in Ondo State, no doubt, heaved a sigh of relief when a few days ago, our collective anxiety became calm only after the result conducted on a suspected COVID-19 case turned out negative.”

Rolls out guidelines for transporters

Similarly, the state government rolled out guidelines for transport workers across the state in its effort to prevent the spread of the virus especially in motor parks, garages and other public transportation-related environments.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye in Akure, said: “All transport operators/companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip).

“All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

“All Operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.”

Oyo govt rolls out new directive to transport workers

Also, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport in Oyo State, Prof Raphael Afonja, said: “All transport operators and local park managers are expected to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation exercise at their parks and garages regularly and continuously at least before and after each trip.”

Afonja said: “All transport operators and local park managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water. They are expected to have alcohol-based sanitisers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.”

Be proactive, NANS tasks NCDC

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, yesterday called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, to be more proactive and aggressive in attending to cases of COVID-19 in the country to stem its tide.

NANS said this at a press conference tagged ‘Coronavirus: A stitch in time saves nine’, held at the Iwe-Iroyin Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The Public Relations Officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi said: “We received the news of first death of COVID-19 yesterday morning, and findings revealed that the NCDC handled the index with levity.

“The former Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, returned from the United Kingdom two months ago, he was reported coughing, the family reported to the NCDC, took the sample to conduct a test but never get back to the family to inform them on the result, not until the family put a call to NCDC on Sunday before they declared him positive to COVID-19. This shows that NCDC is not proactive.

“We call on the NCDC to be more proactive in attending to cases of COVID-19. We expect this pandemic disease to be addressed aggressively.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the workforce and see this period as a time to show to Nigerians that the agency is capable of its primary assignment of their establishment.

“Also, the government should employ the services of professionals in addressing the pandemic COVID-19.”

