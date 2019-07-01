Home | News | General | Police disperse violent protest by El-Zakzaky’s sect in Abuja
Police disperse violent protest by El-Zakzaky’s sect in Abuja



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours ago
El-Zakzaky, Kaduna, court
El-Zakzaky

By Kingsley Omonobi

Police operatives yesterday evening dispersed a violent protest by some members of the disbanded El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), along Aguiyi Ironsi way in Maitama district.

The sect members, who went berserk and were attacking police operatives and other innocent citizens with stones and dangerous weapons, defied the subsisting directive by the FCT Minister, restricting all protests and procession to Unity Fountain.

“Reacting to the development, FCT Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement:  “The sect while executing the unruly act damaged the windscreen of a Police Rapid Response Patrol vehicle.

Vanguard

