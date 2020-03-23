Governor Bala’s coronavirus test result out today

There is palpable anxiety in Bauchi as the people await the outcome of the coronavirus test conducted on Governor Bala Mohammed.





Mohammed went into self-isolation on Monday following contacts with Mohammed Atiku, who tested positive.





Dr. Aliya Maigoro, Commissioner of Health, is expected to give an update on the test.





On Monday night, Bauchi government said the state has not recorded any case of coronavirus.







Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said there are 40 cases of coronavirus in the country.





NCDC announced four new cases on Monday night.





“3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT. Two of these cases are returning travellers. As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded,” NCDC said.





