Chelsea interested in signing Rice

Premier League side Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are keen to strengthen with a defensive midfielder if the transfer window goes ahead this summer and are admirers of the England international, whom they released as a youth.

Rice, 21, has been close friends with Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Mason Mount since their days together in the academy and the pair have more recently impressed together for the national side.

Mount was recently forced to apologise for playing football with Rice at a north London centre while he was supposed to be self-isolating, after team-mate Callum Hudson Odoi was diagnosed with coronavirus.



Former Republic of Ireland youth international Rice has been a consistent figure for West Ham and bagged two assists in 29 Premier League appearances before football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He would not come cheap, with four years left on his West Ham contract and the option of a further year’s extension.

