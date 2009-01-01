My son did not attend Ibadan PDP rally – Atiku





Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to reports that his son refused to isolate himself upon return.





Atiku had on Sunday revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly disease.





He said he has been moved to Gwagwalada specialist hospital.





But reports on Monday emerged that Atiku’s son attended a popular club in Abuja, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s rally that was held in Ibadan.





But reacting Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe debunked the reports.





Describing the reports as a ‘false narrative,’ Atiku said his son returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland and isolated himself when he returned to Abuja.





He urged Nigerians to disregard the ‘perfidious information that his son accessed open location.





The statement reads, “The clinical case attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th.





“The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline.

The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.





“The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.





“On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self-isolation to protect his family within his own house.





“Meantime his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self-isolation.





“We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open location. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.





“The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.





“We thank Nigerians for their prayers and support through this difficult time. Once again, it needs to be restated that the risk and danger of #COVID19 is real.”

