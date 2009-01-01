Home | News | General | Who is Gavin Leatherwood? Interesting details here!

Hardly will the names of talented actors in this generation be mentioned without hearing that of Gavin Leatherwood. He belongs to a new crop of Hollywood stars taking the industry to the next level. His passion for acting started when he was very young, and with focus, he held on to it until it eventually found expression. His role in the popular Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he played the mysterious warlock Nicholas Scratch contributed to his fame.

Besides acting, how Leatherwood won the hearts of fans across the world with his musical skills is impressive. He sings without stress and writes songs as well. Interestingly also, he plays the guitar with great ability. At just 25 years of age, he has recorded an impressive success story worth reading about. Find out more about him in the following paragraphs.

Gavin Leatherwood profile summary

Full name : Gavin Thomas Leatherwood

: Gavin Thomas Leatherwood Date of birth : June 7, 1994

: June 7, 1994 Age : 25 years old

: 25 years old Profession : Actor and musician

: Actor and musician Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Ethnicity : Multiracial descent (Spanish/ Greek/ English/ Welsh/Native American/Irish)

: Multiracial descent (Spanish/ Greek/ English/ Welsh/Native American/Irish) Heights : 5 feet and 8 inches

: 5 feet and 8 inches Marital status : Single

: Single Father : Tom Leatherwood

: Tom Leatherwood Mother : Jill Rigby Baltzer

: Jill Rigby Baltzer Sisters : Chole and Sophia Baltzer (half-sister)

: Chole and Sophia Baltzer (half-sister) Net worth: $650,000

Gavin Leatherwood biography

The handsome actor was born in Maui, Hawaii, the United States of America. His father, Tom Leatherwood, was a native of Oregon and a chiropractor while his mother works in Portland, Oregon, as a loan officer. However, his parents are currently divorced. Gavin hails from Oregon but still claims Yorba Linda as his hometown.

The young actor grew up in Orange County, located in California, but later moved to North Hollywood in 2017 to focus on his acting career. The 25 years old also has a sister named Chloe Leatherwood and a half-sister named Sophia Baltzer.

What ethnicity is Gavin?

Gavin Leatherwood ethnicity is multiracial. Although the young actor is an American citizen, however, he is primarily of Irish origin. Additionally, he has a mix of other European ancestries like Greek, English, Welsh, and Spanish and some traces of Native American heritage.

What age is Gavin Leatherwood?

Gavin Leatherwood age is not a secret. He is currently 25 years old, and his star sign is Gemini. The famous star was born on the 7th day in June 1994. By implication, the next Gavin Leatherwood birthday would be in a few months when he would be celebrating his 26th year birthday.

His professional career

While growing up, the famous star has always dreamed of becoming an actor. Hence he started working to achieve his dream right from an early age. He then got his first professional acting role in theatre at the tender age of six. The young Gavin was featured in a production of All My Sons. In 2017, the 25-year-old finally made his debut on the big screen as he starred in an episode of NCIS.

The well-known actor has since featured in other short movies and TV shows such as My Dead Ex, Grown-ish, and Wicked Enigma. In 2018, he also featured in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alongside famous movie stars Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch. Gavin played the role of the mysterious warlock Nicholas Scratch. After he landed a role in the movie, he became more popular. While narrating his experience of fame, he once said:

I pinch myself often. There was a moment where I was in LA and I was staying in an apartment with a friend who I hadn't seen since before I started on the show and I had a big cry about it all. Waterfalls of joy, it was a little embarrassing. Life is good.

Since he picked up a career in the entertainment industry, below are some of the movies and television shows that he has made appearances in:

NCIS (TV series)

Beverly Grove (TV movie)

John John Goes Viral (short

Washington and Vine (short)

Wicked Enigma (TV series)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV series)

Time Being (TV series)

Grown-ish (TV series)

When Today Ends

Basting a Turkey with Gavin Leatherwood (short)

When We Were Young (short)

My Dead Ex (TV series)

Is Gavin Leatherwood single?

The American actor keeps his relationship private and rarely posts anything about it on social media. However, Gavin Leatherwood girlfriend is rumoured to be Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star, Kiernan Shipka. According to some online sources, both TV stars are reportedly dating each other. The actress has also been romantically linked to Christian Coppola and Harvey Kinkle.

The actor's alleged girlfriend, Kiernan, is famous for playing the role of teenage witch Sabrina Spellman in Netflix Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She usually uploads pictures of herself and Gavin on her Instagram account to fuel the rumour that they are dating. It also helped to put to rest Gavin Leatherwood gay rumours. Presently, it has not been verified if both superstars are in a love relationship or not since Leatherwood still claims to be single.

Leatherwood body measurements

The famous superstar Gavin Leatherwood height is given at 5 feet and 8 inches, which is equivalent to 172 centimetres. Apart from that, he reportedly weighs about 70 kg (154 lbs). Gavin's diet and exercise routine contribute to his attractive body build, no doubt.

How much is Gavin Leatherwood worth?

According to Celeb Vogue, the American born is estimated to have a net worth of $650 thousand. His primary source of income is from his acting and singing careers.

Gavin Leatherwood Instagram

The gifted entertainer is not only a social media influencer but also connects well with his fans on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. He has more than three million followers on his Instagram handle, which is given as @gavinleatherwood. The star uses his Instagram account to showcase his skills as a gifted singer and guitarist to his fans across the world.

Gavin Leatherwood is not just an actor but also a talented musician and songwriter. His performance on television series has helped him build a loyal fan base globally. Besides being an entertainer, the superstar also has an interest in photography and drawing.

