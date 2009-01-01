Home | News | General | Don't let pastors and imams deceive you, prayer cannot cure coronavirus - Alibaba

- Ali Baba has taken to social media to warn religious people about coronavirus

- In a recent Instagram post, he advised people not to be deceived by religious leaders who claim they can cure the virus

- The veteran comedian urged people to remain in their homes and protect themselves

Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba, has taken to social media to warn people against exposing themselves to the deadly COVID-19 also known as coronavirus.

In a recent post, he warned people not to be deceived by pastors who claim to have the powers to cure the virus. The veteran comedian said this as he advised people to remain at home and protect themselves.

He continued in the caption: "Or any Imam... stay safe. Dont test God. You can not be holier than the Pope and other Senior Pastors. They have all said stay at home, away from exposing yourself to contamination and pray. Don't try to impress anyone with your faith. Be guided"

Retweet if u don’t believe in coronavirus - Naira Marley, Nigerians react

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

See post below:

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to react to the spread of coronavirus also know as COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The veteran actress in a recent post called on men of God who believe they possess the powers of healing, to go into the hospitals and heal people affected by the virus.

In her words: “Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal go to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected? So this virus can go back to where it came from and we can return to our normal lives.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, as the battle against coronavirus continues to intensify with more confirmed cases across the country, many people have resorted to spiritual means to fight the deadly disease.

Olamide rocks full face mask, says coronavirus is real (photo)

Photos of a group of Methodist women praying against the virus, have since gone viral on social media after it was captured and shared by a Facebook user, Onah Blessed Emmanuel.

The group of women in uniform Ankara print are seen lying flat on the bare ground as they prayed against the virus, killings in Benue and for the protection of the Benue people.

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...