After Arteta, another high-profile Premier League star recovers from Coronavirus

- Callum Hudson-Odoi has recovered from Coronavirus which struck him a couple of days ago

- The 19-year-old tested positive to the deadly virus but Chelsea have made an announcement that he is fine

- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also recovered from COVID-19 after making an announcement recently

Callum Hudson-Odoi is “feeling fine and back to his usual self”, according to his club Chelsea.

The England international tested positive to coronavirus a couple of days back and has undergone full recovery.

The 19-year-old has been self-isolating since testing positive to the deadly virus but the Blues have given a positive update on the winger who is currently working hard to maintain his fitness level.

A club statement read: “We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo could be handed a permanent deal at Man United after impressing his employers since his deadline day move in January, cited on Mirror.

The Nigerian striker's current deal ends on June 30, and with the situation regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, Ighalo could leave Old Trafford before the end of the season.

Ighalo's current loan deal only runs until June but as it stands he would leave before the season is completed.

Legit.ng also reported that Mikel Arteta has recovered from the deadly coronavirus after testing positive a few days back, Mirror reports.

The Spanish boss who was the first high-profile name in the Premier League to test positive to COVID-19 has now recovered.

But the north London club have told their players to stay at home after insisting it would be "inappropriate" to return to training.

Player were expected to return to training on Tuesday, March 24, after they were told to self-isolate themselves when Arteta tested positive to COVID-19.

The UK government has given a directive on social distancing which could extend the break to another month.

Arsenal's statement said: "Our men's first team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus.

"As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time.

"Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives."

