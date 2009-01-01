Home | News | General | Just in: African legendary footballer loses uncle to coronavirus

Patrick Mboma, ex-Cameroon international, said his uncle Achille Essome Moukouri lost his life while battling the rampaging coronavirus in the wee hours of Monday, March 23.

The 49-year-old is now a consultant at French sports TV channel Canal+ Afrique.

Mboma said the sad news was sent to him by his mother.

"Awful news! A call from my mother this morning to tell me that I just lost my uncle Achille Essome Moukouri at 5:00 am Thank you #Covid -19," he tweeted.

The African footballer of the year 2000 is currently trapped in France as the scourge continues to cripple all forms of activities across Europe. He further wrote to his followers that coronavirus is real and everyone should take precaution.

Silverbird Group founder Ben Murray-Bruce announces passing of his wife Evelyn

"To all those who think in Cameroon that these are just stories, I beg you, stay confined. It's the only thing to do," he adds.

It was gathered that the uncle Achille gave up the ghost at the popular Laquintini hospital in Douala.

So far, Cameroon has recorded 66 confirmed cases of the dreaded epidemic with ten new cases over the weekend.

Mboma scored a massive 33 goals in 57 appearances for Cameroon and was part of the team that won the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations that was co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

The Indomitable Lions defeated the Super Eagles via penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 at regular time to lift the trophy that year.

