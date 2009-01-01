Home | News | General | Another big European football coach contracts deadly coronavirus

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has taken to social media to confirm that he has tested positive for deadly coronavirus which has thrown the whole world into serious confusion.

The 66-year-old football manager showed some symptoms of the virus before being taken to hospital where he was tested and confirmed as carrier of the disease.

Fatih Terim is not the only one who has contracted the disease at Galatasaray as club's vice president Abdulrrahim Albayrak was also tested positive to coronavirus.

''According to the test results made today, my Corona Virus result was positive. I'm in good hands at the hospital. Do not worry. About to communicate as soon as possible,''. Fatih Terim explained.

The club also confirmed that all procedures will be taken so as to make sure that their manager recovers fully from the virus for him to continue his job.

Coronavirus has rocked the world in which the epidemic has killed thousands in country like Italy while many are down in the hospital recovering.

Arsenal manager was the first big coach to be tested positive for the coronavirus before Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi also contracted it.

Their current status made the authorities in charge of the Premier League to suspend all the games and could affect the chances of Liverpool winning the League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how entire football fraternities have been thrown into mourning and serious confusion following the death of Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia who died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is said to have been working with Portada Alta which is a club in Malaga since three years ago before he died untimely.

According to the report on UK Sun, Garcia was first diagnosed of leukemia and was rushed to the hospital before the symptoms of coronavirus came.

He is now the first youngest victim of the deadly coronavirus which has been troubling the planet earth since December 2019.

Doctors are said to have tried all they could to save his life, but all efforts were futile.

Since the outbreak of the disease, almost 300 people are reported to have died in Spain with many still battling for survival in the hospital.

