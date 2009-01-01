Home | News | General | My low key prayer is that coronavirus will wipe away our corrupt leaders - Actress Mosun Filani-Oduoye

Popular Nigerian actress Mosun Filani Oduoye has taken to social media to talk about what she secretly prays for during this coronavirus pandemic. The actress also used the medium to pray for the safety of Nigerians.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that she prays that the coronavirus will help wipe out the corrupt leaders in Nigeria.

According to her, the leaders have refused to equip hospitals because they can afford to jet out of the country to receive medical care. She said the Nigerian weather is now cold after the early morning rain this Tuesday, March 24.

She noted that the cold weather will make the virus more deadly. In Yoruba, she added that the rain has made everyone vulnerable to the virus.

The actress also said her sincere prayer is that the innocent and suffering Nigerians won't be infected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, took some steps to help fellow Nigerians during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The rapper also shared some advice on how to keep safe.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, CDQ explained that he and his younger brother were talking about the pandemic and they came up with the decision to help people as they stay indoors during the pandemic.

He said they decided to do something for tenants attached to the properties owned by their family. He announced that they cut off 30% of tenants' annual rent for 2020. CDQ noted that 30% is equivalent to three months of free rent. He said this would help their tenants coverup for the shutdown period since they cannot do their daily activities.

The rapper added that he shared his decision to influence others into helping fellow Nigerians during this hard time. He also advised people to stay indoors and adhere to all the safety guidelines to stay safe.

