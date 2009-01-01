Home | News | General | Liverpool star reveals sad thing that happened to Messi after knocking out Barcelona from UCL

- Joel Matip says Messi was depressed following Barcelona shocking loss to Liverpool

- The Reds upturned a 3-0 first leg loss to win 4-3 on aggregate

- Matip says that was a moment he won’t forget in a long time

Following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 aggregate win that saw Barcelona crash out from last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-final, Matip says he saw a depressed Messi.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum netted a brace each on a night Liverpool fans would never forget as they beat favourites Barca en-route to winning the title.

According to Matip, that was one memorable moment he would not forget so soon as the Reds won their sixth European title.

The defender said moments after the game, he was invited to take a drug test and when he got to the point, he found Messi who was also forced to take the test, was highly depressed.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Recall that Barcelona took an unassailable 3-0 first leg win at the Camp Nou and looked good to proceeding to the finals, but Liverpoool had other plans and won 4-0 to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

"I didn't care about anything, singing with the fans made me float," he said. "And when I came into the small room, there was a pretty depressed guy- Lionel Messi.

"You know each other but only from the pitch, you don't sit around with it every day in a small room like at a coffee party.

"After the game, we lined up arm in arm in front of the Kop together with the fans.

"We sung You'll Never Walk Alone. That was one of the most beautiful moments in my career, maybe on the same level as my debut for Schalke."

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Liverpool, despite looking good to winning Premier League this season, the Jurgen Klopp’s side performed poorly in the Champions League this season and they are out.

Nigerian players suffer terrible armed robbery attack as 1 player left injured in the process (photos)

Legit.ng earlier reported that the manager is willing to let goalkeeper Adrian leave after his terrible performance in the UEFA Champions league when the Reds were thrashed 4-2 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid.

Atletico knocked the defending champions out of the competition after a 1-0 first leg win back in Spain before a 3-2 win right there in Anfield. Adrian had a very terrible game in the second leg as club fans single him out as the culprit in the exit.

Liverpool had led 2-0 and look good to moving to the next stage before the 33-year-old made an error which cost the team.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...