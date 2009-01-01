Home | News | General | Nigerian football star Ighalo to battle Bruno Fernandes, 7 others for prestigious award

- Odion Ighalo stands a chance to win Man United's goal of the month award

- The Nigerian star is in contention with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and six others for the prize

- Ighalo joined the Red Devils in January on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua

- The Red Devils are already considering extending his stay at the club beyond this summer

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo is in contention for Manchester United's March goal of the month award.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils in January on a short-term loan deal but has shown he deserves more than just six months at the Theatre of Dreams.

So far, he has scored four goals and one assist in eight appearances across competitions since he made his debut last month.

However, two of his goals - against Derby County in the FA Cup and Europa League win against LASK have been nominated to win the club's prestigious award for the month under review.

Ighalo showed great instinct before powering those goals into the net as his side went ahead to win both matches convincingly, and without conceding a single goal.

Meanwhile, he will battle with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, who also joined Man United two months ago but his performances have been electrifying for the Premier League club.

The Portuguese star has scooped the back-to-back player of the month gong at Old Trafford - added to the EPL player of the month he clinched not too long ago.

Bruno Fernandes vs Everton

James Garner vs Stoke City (U-23S)

Luke Shaw vs Derby County

Odion Ighalo vs Derby County and LASK

Charlie McCann vs Sunderland (U-18S)

Anthony Martial vs Manchester City

Scott McTominay vs Manchester City

Anthony Elanga vs Everton (U-18S)

Mason Greenwood V LASK

Revealing reasons behind Ighalo's selection, United said on their official website: "A second start in United colours brought not one, but two goals for Nigerian loanee Odion Ighalo.

"He'd doubled United's advantage with a controlled left-footed finish in the first half, and doubled his tally with this belter in the second period.

"Having started the move with some neat control on the edge of the Derby 18-yard line, he then latched on to Juan Mata's centre.

"Derby cleared his first goal-bound effort, but when it fell back to the fan favourite, he smashed an emphatic shot into the roof of the net.

The club also explained the reason his goal against LASK made the shortlist: "The third of Ighalo's left-footed strikes in March was arguably his best yet.

"The 30-year-old had plenty to do when Bruno Fernandes's flipped pass found him in a central area outside the LASK box, with several defenders around him.

"But a magical piece of ball-juggling found him a yard, and that was all he needed. A magnificent rocket of a shot left the keeper with no chance, crashing into the net off the bar in dramatic style.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United player of the month for March for the second consecutive month.

The midfielder got his reign at Old Trafford off to a flying start - scoring three goals and four assists in his first nine appearances for the Red Devils.

Having joined the Premier League club from Sporting Lisbon in a five-year deal valued around €55 million from Sporting Lisbon in January.

