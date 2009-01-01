Home | News | General | Presidential villa reportedly worried over interactions with Bauchi governor

- There is anxiety in the presidential villa over possible exposure to coronavirus

- This is over the visit of Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state who had contact with a positive person

- According to report, many top government officials had contact with the governor

The presidential villa is said to be apprehensive over interaction with Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state who admitted to having interacted with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor who is in self-isolation said he had contact with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s so.

Atiku had recently told the world his son tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Sun, Mohammed had attended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting presided over by Kayode Feyemi of Ekiti state which lasted till almost midnight.

The report stated that many top government officials including governors, deputy governors among others.

He was also present at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following a revelation that some members of the National Assembly failed to comply with the routine check at the airports as part of preventive measures towards curbing Covid-10, the ninth Senate has been thrown into anxiety.

Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff had raised an alarm over the arrogance of some lawmakers to health officials at the national airports.

In his later directed to the speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila dated Saturday, March 21, Kyari alleged that some lawmakers who returned from oversea failed to comply with directives and violated airport screening procedure.

As fear heightened over the status of the lawmakers, reports emerged that not less than 35 senators who returned from the United Kingdom, like their colleagues at the lower chamber, failed to adhere to the self-isolation guideline.

The senators, according to The Nation, attended a Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) seminar in London.

But upon returning back to Nigeria they showed up at the chambers and mingled with their colleagues instead of going on compulsory 14-day isolation to know their infection status.

Legit.ng gathers that the senators are members of the Senate committees on upstream, downstream and gas comprising two female senators.

