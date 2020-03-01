Heal those with coronavirus, Hilda Dokubo tells Pastors
By Nwafor Sunday
Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has on Tuesday, asked Nigerian Pastors with supernatural powers to visit hospitals and locate those infected with coronavirus and heal them.
Disclosing this via her Instagram page, the former SA to Peter Odili, said “Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers, go to hospitals and lay hands on those infected? So that this virus can go back to where it can from and we can return to our normal lives.”
Nigeria has recorded about 40 cases of coronavirus since February 23, 2020, an Italian man brought it into the country.
Yesterday, Nigeria recorded its first death from the disease.
Below are some highlights by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC:
- On the 23rd of March 2020, Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
- Till date, Forty (40) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
- Of the Ten (10) new cases, one (1) is in Edo State, two (3) are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Six (6) are in Lagos State
- The case in Edo State is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; and the cases in Lagos State are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. All six (6) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.
- A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities”
