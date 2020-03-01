China reports new surge in imported coronavirus
China on Tuesday reported 78 new cases of the new coronavirus as well as seven new deaths due to the illness, the latest figures from the National Health Commission revealed.
Only one of the new cases was reported in Hubei province, where the Covid-19 outbreak first began in December 2019.
Of the new cases, 74 were imported from abroad, a new daily high that brings the total number of imported cases in China to 427.
Since December, 81,171 people have been infected with the virus across mainland China, of whom 3,277 have died and 73,159 have recovered. (dpa/NAN)
