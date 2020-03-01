Home | News | General | Coronavirus Hits 43 Countries In Africa

According to WHO, 43 countries in Africa has been hit with the Wuhan coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has disclosed that there are now 1,396 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 43 countries across Africa.

The UN health agency stated this in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

According to the WHO, there have been 122 recoveries cases from COVID-19.

“1,396 confirmed COVID19 cases in Africa in 43 countries,” WHO said.

“There have been a total of 122 recoveries recorded: Algeria (65), Egypt (42), Burkina Faso (5), Senegal (5), Morocco (3), Cote d’Ivoire (1) and Nigeria (1).”

DAILY POST recalls that the agency had reported that as at last Sunday the coronavirus was in 42 countries in Africa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...