Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Peter Obi reacts as Atiku’s son tests positive, cautions Nigerians

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi has prayed for recovery of Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive for Coronavirus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rises, the former Vice President on Sunday revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly disease.

He disclosed he has been moved to Gwagwalada specialist hospital.

Reacting, Obi appealed to Nigerians to educate themselves and obey precautionary measures to contain the virus.

He further expressed his concerns to Atiku, even as he wished his son quick recovery.

On his Twitter page, he the former governor of Anambra State: “My deepest concerns, HE. My family and I are constantly praying for the full recovery of your son.

“We can manage the COVID19 pandemic if we educate ourselves and make intentional efforts. Please familiarise with the infographic below.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...