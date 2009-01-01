BREAKING: Bauchi Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has tested positive for coronavirus.





The governor had gone into self-isolation after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who also tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mukhtar Gidado, senior special assistant to the governor on media, said Mohammed is currently under quarantine.





More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com