BREAKING: Bauchi Governor tests positive for coronavirus
- 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The governor had gone into self-isolation after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who also tested positive for the virus.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mukhtar Gidado, senior special assistant to the governor on media, said Mohammed is currently under quarantine.
More to follow…
