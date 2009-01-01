Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bauchi Governor tests positive for coronavirus
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 minutes ago
Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor had gone into self-isolation after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who also tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mukhtar Gidado, senior special assistant to the governor on media, said Mohammed is currently under quarantine.

More to follow…

