Coronavirus: Fani-Kayode confirms Abba Kyari tested positive

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has confirmed that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has tested positive to Coronavirus.
Report emerged on Monday morning that Kyari tested positive to the deadly virus.
The Chief of Staff was said to have returned from Germany on March 14th where he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.
He tested positive after he submitted himself for testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
When contacted, the media team to Director General of NCDC, Dr. Ihekweazu, the agency said it does not provide any information on a case by case basis.
Reacting, Fani Kayode who has always criticized Buhari’s government wished Kyari whom he described as his old friend a quick recovery.
On his Twitter page, he wrote; “I just confirmed that my old friend and brother Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Buhari, has tested positive to Covid-19.
“I sincerely and honestly wish him well and pray for a quick recovery for him just as I do for all other Nigerians that have tested positive,including Atiku Abubakar’s son.”
