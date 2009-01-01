Home | News | General | Amid coronavirus scare, President Buhari summons meeting with security chiefs

- President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

- National security adviser, retired general Babagana Monguno, is also in attendance at the meeting

- Buhari, who tested negative to coronavirus, earlier met with the governor of his hometown, Aminu Masari of Katsina

Amid escalating coronavirus tension, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with the security chiefs.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting, which is holding at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, came in after president's encounter with the members of the presidential task force on coronavirus led by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting also has in attendance the national security adviser retired general Babagana Monguno.

Security Chiefs at the meeting include the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi and the inspector general of police Adamu Mohammed.



Earlier, President Buhari held a closed-door meeting with the governor of Katsina state Aminu Masari.

Buhari meets security chiefs as coronavirus hours after testing negative to coronavirus.

Masari, who is Buhari's hometown governor, visited the president in Abuja after he tested negative to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, has reportedly gone on self-isolation after testing positive to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Kyari tested positive to the fast-spreading infection after returning from Germany on March 14.

The president's chief of staff was reported to have attended a meeting on Saturday, March 21, in Aso rock where he began to cough repeatedly and thereafter surrendered himself for testing.

Since the confirmation of his Covid-19 status, Kyari has gone on self-isolation for treatment, though he self-isolated himself in his home instead of Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada.



In other news, Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, has reportedly gone on self-isolation after it was established that he had contact with the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

