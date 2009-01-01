Home | News | General | Football highest paid man Messi earns €130.5m more than highest-paid female footballer (see details)

- Lionel Messi was rated world's most paid footballer in 2019

- The 32-year-old took home a total of €131m at the end of last year

- Women's most paid footballer was entitled to €480k annual pay

- Major reasons the womenfolk are calling for equal pay

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was recently confirmed as the most paid football star across the globe in 2019.

The Argentine raked in about £122 million (€131m) in just one calendar year - gapping his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo with £12 million.

Meanwhile, breaking the 32-year-old's earnings down sees him take home €369k-per-day, €2.5 million-per-week and about €11 million in a single month.

This cannot be said about the women's league with the most paid female footballer Carli Lloyd earning a meager €480,000-per-year.

That's a little over Messi's daily wages playing for his Spanish League side Barcelona across competitions.

The United States Women's' National Team star gets €1.3k-per-day, while her take-home per week and €9.2k and cumulatively rising to €40k in a month.

This hefty disparity has seen some women football stars call for equal pay with their male counterparts.

Megan Rapinoe appears to be the loudest of them all having made that theme of all the messages she has been spreading since she led her team to win the FIFA Women's World Cup in France in 2019.

She did the same when she was announced the winner of the maiden edition of the women's Ballon d'Or award late last year.

She was said to have told BBC last November: "Don't settle for anything less, go for equal, go for more, don't accept any of these sorts of antiquated and BS answers,"

"Especially when it comes to sport there's been such a lack of investment for such a long period of time, so any direct comparison to the men's sports or the men's leagues is just wholly unfair.

"Until we have equal investment and over investment really, because we've been so underserved for so long, we're not gonna have any sort of meaningful conversation about compensation and revenues and TV viewership.

"I know it's frustrating and hard - at times you feel like you're banging your head against a wall - but we're sort of in it anyways. "It's a fact of life for us so we might as well fight like hell."

Legit.ng earlier reported that arch-rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been listed as the highest-paid football superstars in the world last year.

The Argentine captain and forward raked in a total of about £122 million to top the chart of the most plaid player in 2019.

While his Portuguese counterpart, who clocked 35 in February this year recorded a staggering £110 million revenue - about £12 million short of the Barcelona attacker.

