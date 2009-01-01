Home | News | General | Liverpool star makes huge donation to 6 food banks to help those struggling after outbreak of coronavirus

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has reportedly been named as the footballer behind huge donation of cash for the smooth running of six food banks in Glasgow and areas around.

This comes after the Glasgow NE food bank took to social media to thank a footballer for his donation which has helped them in distributing foods to people who are indoors.

People in Scotland have been indoors since the directive on coronavirus came in other to stop the spreading of the deadline disease.

And after their appreciation message on social media which they did not name the particular player, the Times claimed that Andy Robertson is thought to be the one.

The newspaper stated that the 26-year-old left back has been involved in many charity work under the condition of being anonymous.

And they added that he must have instructed those in charge of the banks not to mention his name for what he has done.

The donation is now expected to help many people in Scotland who are struggling to eat following the closure of most businesses in the country due to coronavirus.

Robertson has been playing for Liverpool since July 2017 when he joined the club from Hull City and has been impressive since then.

It will be a big disappointment for Liverpool if the season is cancelled because of coronavirus due to how they have been topping the table since the League started.

Jurgen Klopp and his wards have crashed out of the Champions League and their only hopes of lifting the title this term is winning the League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina seems to have been infected with coronavirus after confirming he showed symptoms for the illness.

The Spaniard currently plays for relegation-threatened Aston Villa barely one season after returning to the Premier League.

Although he did not start the season with them, he could, however, follow them back to the Championship when the season ends if results remain the same.

According to Daily Mail, Reina revealed he encountered some of the symptoms of COVID-19 last week but is yet to be tested officially.

Just like other players, the former Champions League-winning goalkeeper is currently in self-isolation as advised by the medical personnel in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

