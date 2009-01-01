Nigerian pilot refuses to let passengers out over suspected case of coronavirus (video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- A pilot took preventive measure in Kano state by not allowing passengers disembark over suspected case of coronavirus
- The pilot wanted a suspected coronavirus-infected passenger and others to be quarantined, hence his refusal to let everyone off the plane
- Nigeria and some countries are currently battling with coronavirus pandemic
A pilot working with Air Peace has refused to let passengers disembark in Kano state after flying them from Lagos over a suspected case of coronavirus.
The disclosure was made by a Twitter user, Ali Grema, who said the pilot awaited the arrival of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before the door to the plane could be opened.
However, Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the situation in Kano was not a case of coronavirus.
Below is his tweet:
In other news, a Nigerian man on Twitter has confirmed testing positive for coronavirus as the world battles with the pandemic.
The man, identified as Salihu Umar, said he had commenced self-isolation and was waiting for health personnel to evacuate him to Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.
He tweeted: "I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre.
"My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly."
Legit.ng previously reported that Mary Wilson, a female lecturer in the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences at the Koforidua Technical University has shared easy, efficient and cheaper ways of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the lecturer, recent research has proven that COVID-19 can only live up to 15 minutes when subjected to temperatures of about 56 degrees Celsius.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Wilson also noted that the doctors who helped fight against the SARS virus are recommending that people use hand-dryers in preventing or managing COVID-19.
She reiterated that COVID-19 lie beneath the nose, where the sinuses are and in the throat for a couple of days before they go into the lungs to infect sufferers.
Wilson revealed that one could kill trapped COVID-19 in the nose using steam or hot bath, and also recommended that people could perform the sauna bath, twice in a day for 20 minutes to prevent or eliminate the virus from plaguing their system.
She said, however, the average Ghanaian may find it hard to afford the sauna bath which costs GHC30,000 (N1,959,074).
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better
Coronavirus: Should Nigeria totally ban foreign flights? | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles