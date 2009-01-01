Home | News | General | Another Premier League superstar shows symptoms of deadly coronavirus

- Pepe Reina seems to have contracted coronavirus

- The former Champions League-winning goalkeeper reveals he showed symptoms of the illness

- Reina says he is in self-isolation adding that football must take back seat while health is given priority

- The Spaniard currently plays for relegation-threatened side Aston Villa

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina seems to have been infected with coronavirus after confirming he showed symptoms for the illness.

The Spaniard currently plays for relegation-threatened Aston Villa barely one season after returning to the Premier League.

Although he did not start the season with them, he could, however, follow them back to the Championship when the season ends if results remain the same.

According to Daily Mail, Reina revealed he encountered some of the symptoms of COVID-19 last week but is yet to be tested officially.

Just like other players, the former Champions League-winning goalkeeper is currently in self-isolation as advised by the medical personnel in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said: "Last week it was my turn to go through the bug,' he told radio station Cope. 'It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me.

"Here tests are not conducted unless you are [in a] very bad [state]. Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.

"We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70m squared apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength."

Football actions have been shutdown in the United Kingdom until the 30th of April as the world rise to battle the cure-less infection.

A few Premier League stars have contracted the virus but the good news is that they are coming around having followed all the guidelines by caregivers.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi are examples of those who have recovered from the infection.

Reina added that: "Football takes a back seat. I don't care much, really. Everyone's wellbeing goes above anything else.

"I don't know if we will play again this season. We have to be careful when talking about dates or deadlines. I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.

"There's no point in playing without fans [in the stadium]. People have to enjoy it. We feel more fulfilled with fans. Beyond that, whatever is healthier and safer will be done.'

Legit.ng earlier reported that coronavirus is taking a graver turn in the world and tragically, the virus has wreaked more havoc in sports as all football activities seem to be coming into a sudden halt.

The damage of the deadly virus hit the crescendo this week as all Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga matches have also been postponed till April.

To aggravate the problem, UEFA has cancelled all the elite competitions, with all the fixtures scheduled for next week in both Champions League and Europa put on hold pending the time the world will find a solution to the epidemic.

