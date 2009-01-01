Home | News | General | Reno Omokri begs Dangote and Innoson boss to convert factories to face masks, sanitizers, and ventilators producing company

- A popular Nigerian author Reno Omokri has called on African industries to help with coronavirus pandemic

- The author called on the industries to start manufacturing face masks, sanitizers, and ventilators

- Omokri asked Aliko Dangote and Innoson Motors to convert their factories to make the protective gears

A popular Nigerian author Reno Omokri, known for his controversial theories, has taken to social media to talk about prevention against coronavirus. The author made the statement on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In his tweet, the author called on African industries to start producing face masks, sanitizers, and ventilators.

The controversial Nigerian noted that all African industries should convert their manufacturing factories into a temporary factory that can produce preventives against coronavirus.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

According to him, this move would save lives and protect a lot of Africans. Omokri called on two of Nigeria's top industrialists, Aliko Dangote and Innoson Motors, to join the fight to save Africans.

Coronavirus: Mavin's boss Don Jazzy slams Nigerian politicians for not building hospitals, says they cannot travel abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The author is also a lawyer and he is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the United States.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, has taken some steps to help fellow Nigerians during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The rapper also shared some advice on how to keep safe.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, CDQ explained that he and his younger brother were talking about the pandemic and they came up with the decision to help people as they stay indoors during the pandemic.

He said they decided to do something for tenants attached to the properties owned by their family. He announced that they cut off 30% of tenants' annual rent for 2020. CDQ noted that the 30% is equivalent to three months of free rent.

Beverly Naya reacts as Nigerian government advises people to stay at home over coronavirus

He said this would help their tenants coverup for the shutdown period since they cannot do their daily activities. The rapper added that he shared his decision to influence others into helping fellow Nigerians during this hard time. He also advised people to stay indoors and adhere to all the safety guidelines to stay safe.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...