Home | News | General | 19 locally-made rifles, 1 pistol and sophisticated weapons recovered as soldiers clash with bandits in Benue (photos)

- Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke recorded a massive victory over bandits in two Benue communities after deadly clashes

- Items recovered from the two settlements include: one double-barrel gun, nineteen locally-made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition

- The Army called on Nigerians with credible information about the bandits to report, saying the fight against insecurity is collective

War against banditry got a massive boost as troops of Operation Whirl Stroke of Nigerian Army recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition from fleeing bandits in Odejo and Odogoke communities of Agatu local government area of Benue state.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday, March 24, by Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, the acting director of defence media operation.

Onyeuko said during the 'deadly clashes' between men of the Nigerian Army and bandits in the two settlements, several bandits were apprehended while many fled the gun scenes living behind their ammunition.

Bloody day in Niger as gunmen kill 6-year-old, policeman, kidnap scores of residents

He stressed that after the operation, the troop of Operation Whirl Stroke took over the areas with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

Onyeuko gave items recovered from the two settlements as one double-barrel gun, 19 locally-made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition.

Other items recovered are three cartridges for pump-action rifle, among other accoutrements.

He gave assurance of normalcy in the communities and pleaded with Nigerians who have credible information that can help trace the hideouts of the bandits to report.

Onyeuko said this will enable the military to be more productive, emphasising that the fight against the menace of bandits is a collective one.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Nigerian Army claimed it arrested eight people suspected to be suppliers of logistics to Boko Haram terrorists in their hideouts.

Dozen of armed bandits killed, houses and logistics destroyed as NAF strikes banditry bases in Kaduna

The suspected Boko Haram members were nabbed by the army while they were heading to Sambisa forest and Lake Chad axis with items including fuel, vehicle spare parts, foodstuffs, and mattresses

The army made this known through a statement by the general officer commanding the 7 Division and commander of Operation Lafia Dole Brigadier general AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Can Nigerian Soldiers really not deal with Boko Haram fighters? | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...