Home | News | General | Davido shares video of him arranging Ifeanyi's walker, says he's been on it for over one hour

- Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted carrying out one of his fatherly duties

- Davido was seen arranging his son Ifeanyi's walker

- The father of three said that self-isolation has turned him to a bricklayer

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted carrying out one of his fatherly duties to his son Ifeanyi. Davido, who is currently in self-isolation after his meeting with Oyo state governor, took to his social media page to let his fans know what he has been up to.

The father of three shared a video on his Instagram page. In the video, the Ma Lo crooner was seen trying to arrange his son's walker.

The walker which looks new seemed to be giving the music star a tough time as he was heard making disgruntled remarks under his breath.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Singer Davido shows off handsome godson in beautiful photos

The video also showed Davido trying his best to fix the walker but all his efforts seemed not to yield any results. According to him, he has been on the activity for over one hour.

He jokingly stated that being at home has turned him into a bricklayer.

Watch the funny video below:

As expected, fans, followers, and colleagues took to his comment section to air their thoughts. While some made fun of him, others encouraged him to keep trying.

Read some comments below:

korraobidi: “Every millennial dad has done this. Ikechukwu get in here”

preshsharon: “You will overcome”

jack__sparrow2345: “You go get am soon”

charlesettamoore: “hahaha try harder”

unknown_ehiz: “Lmaoo na normal p”

teflonzincfence: “You will soon get it bro”

callmeanilanry_dmw: “Sorry bro!!! Idle hand”

kikimadu: “Read the manual”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Pete Edochie gives reason for saying homosexuality is caused by reincarnation (video)

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido defended his father, said he does not mind building Osun state's road. The Blow My Mind crooner complained that the state of roads in Osun state was not motorable. Reacting to the singer’s complaints, a follower identified as Odia Kennedy asked the music star why his father could not build roads. Kennedy told the singer to advise his father to channel the money he used in buying private jets to construct good roads for his people.

In his response to Kennedy, Davido simply said that his dad does not mind if he is allowed to construct the road.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Would Davido Make a Good Nigerian President? - Nigeria Street Gist - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...