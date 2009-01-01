Home | News | General | What are the best hospitals in the world?

Healthcare is among the most critical sectors in countries worldwide. Extensive funding often goes towards developing hospitals, research facilities, and medical education centers. Similar to many other industries, some hospitals excel in their service delivery more than others. Are you familiar with the world’s best hospitals?

A hospital’s ranking is based on several factors. These include adaptability to change, research, educational facilities, nursing services, quality of staff, and many more. So, which are the best hospitals in the world?

What are the top 10 hospitals in the world?

Here is a look at the world’s best hospitals 2020.

10. Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan, Israel

Sheba Medical Center is a leader in biotechnical innovation and medical science in the Middle East. The hospital is affiliated to Tel Aviv University and includes numerous divisions dealing with several medical specialties.

The hospital provides medical care to more than 1 million patients every year. Additionally, more than a quarter of all clinical research in Israel takes place at the Tel HaShomer Hospital’s state-of-the-art research facilities.

Sheba Medical Center's core value involves continually delivering personal, expert medical care to every patient. Some of the hospital’s strengths include progressive rehabilitation, advanced imaging, surgery, diagnostics, and outstanding laboratory testing.

9. Lausanne University Hospital, Lausanne, Switzerland

The Lausanne University Hospital, commonly known as CHUV by French-speaking people, is located in Switzerland’s ‘Health Valley.’ CHUV is one of the country’s five university hospitals.

The term ‘Health Valley’ comes from numerous healthcare startups, research centers, and university hospitals located in the Lake Geneva region. CHUV is situated in a picturesque location near the snowcapped Alps peaks.

The hospital was famously chosen by the World Health Organization to carry out Ebola vaccine trials in 2014. CHUV shares outstanding research findings, and medical practices through Vivo, its bi-lingual free magazine.

CHUV works closely with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and the Faculty of Biology and Medicine at the University of Lausanne. The three institutions form a massive campus in the ‘Health Valley.’

8. The University of Tokyo Hospital, Tokyo, Japan

The University of Tokyo Hospital is at the heart of Japan’s healthcare system. Its primary focus is on the well-being of all patients who walk through its gates. In 2017, the center's specialized clinical departments conducted 35 clinical trials and attended to over 1 million patients.

Japan’s university hospitals are tasked with a three-part mission that involves education, research, and medical care. The University of Tokyo Hospital is based on a philosophy about contributing to the advancement of clinical medicine and cultivating healthcare professionals to provide every patient with the best medical care possible.

Every two years, the institution appoints new executives who come with an action plan for the next two years. The plan consists of objectives that must be achieved with the assessment done using the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Action) cycle.

Besides being the best medical facility in Japan, the University of Tokyo Hospital, is also one of the top hospitals in the world.

7. Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Canada

Toronto General Hospital, popularly abbreviated as TGH, is one of the nine medical facilities that make up Canada’s University Health Network (UHN). Additionally, it is the most funded research organization in Canada and the biggest transplant facility in North America.

TGH is the teaching hospital for the University of Toronto. Its outstanding research arm has led to the accomplishment of many ‘firsts.’ Famous among this is the first successful triple organ transplant (pancreas, liver, and two lungs).

The hospital is also home to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, a world-leading center dealing in cardiovascular health and open-heart surgery. UHN’s program areas are spread across eight sites; Toronto Western, TGH, Princess Margaret, and five Toronto Rehab sites.

Toronto provides medical care to its outpatients and inpatients under the following programs.

Soham & Shaila Ajmera Family Transplant Centre​

Surgery & Critical Care

Medical & Community Care

Peter Munk Cardiac Centre

6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Hospital, commonly referred to as MassGeneral or MGH, is the third-oldest hospital in America. It is also renowned for being the teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

Most of the hospital’s physicians also serve as the Harvard Medical School’s faculty. MGH has an annual research budget of close to $1 billion, making it the most extensive hospital-based research program. More than 1200 clinical trials are conducted at MGH at any given time.

In the 2016/2017 period, MGH published more high-impact research journals than any other medical center in the USA. Some of its current projects include studying the impact of economic and social status on health and combating the opioid crisis.

MGH offers outstanding learning experiences for a wide range of healthcare professionals. These include specialized fellowships, residencies, and student opportunities.

5. Charité, Berlin, Germany

Charité Hospital is a research-based university medical center in Berlin, associated with the Freie Universität and the Humboldt University. Charité is one of the best hospitals in Europe, mainly due to its research-intensive approach.

The hospital has more than 13,000 employees who, at any given time, work on more than 1,000 patient-oriented research projects. Charité is also known for employing more than half of Germany’s Nobel Prize laureates in the fields of medicine and physiology.

Some of the most famous Nobel laureates to ever work at the Charité include Paul Ehrlich, Robert Koch, and Emil von Behring. Charité has also provided medical care to some prominent figures, including Germany’s own chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Between 2010 and 2011, the medical schools of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt University merged under the Charité umbrella. The newly-formed medical school had an admission rate of 3.9% for the 2019/2020 semester, making it one of the most prestigious institutions in Germany.

Charité extends across four campuses and has close to 100 institutes and departments. In 2010, the medical center marked its 300th anniversary.

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (JHH) was founded by an abolitionist, philanthropist, and banker known as Johns Hopkins. He believed in improving the state of healthcare in Baltimore and other cities.

Mr. Hopkins earned his wealth in the wholesale business and emerging industries such as the Ohio and Baltimore Railroad. He set aside $7 million in his will to establish a hospital, affiliated education institutions, an orphanage, and a university.

The Johns Hopkins University was opened in 1876 by Daniel Gilman. He also guided the opening of the medical facility, schools of nursing and medicine, and the university press.

JHH is the research and teaching facility of the Johns Hopkins School of medicine located in Baltimore. It is widely regarded as the founding institution of various American medical traditions such as house staff, rounds, and medical residents.

Some of the best known medical specialties began at the JHH. These include child psychiatry by Dr. Leo Kanner, cardiac surgery by Dr. Alfred Blalock, and neurosurgery by Dr. Harvey Cushing.

The medical center is renowned for its child psychiatry and neurosurgery departments as well as the first successful male-to-female reassignment surgery.

3. Singapore General Hospital, Bukit Merah, Singapore

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is the largest and oldest medical facility in Singapore, as well as one of the best hospitals in Asia. It was founded in1821 as a cantonment for British troops. Currently, SGH caters to more than one million patients each year.

SGH is a tertiary referral medical center that provides affordable medical services and specialist care as well as patient-driven research. The organization also has a medical arm that offers undergraduate and postgraduate training for the Duke-NUS Medical School.

SGH shares space with for Singaporean specialty centers, namely, National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS), National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS), and the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC).

In 2010, SGH became the first Asian medical center to attain the Magnet designation for nursing excellence. The American Nurses Credentialing Center usually awards the designation.

As a not-for-profit organization, SGH is wholly owned by the government. It is one of the institutions under the SingHealth group of medical institutions. SGH caters to patients referred by specialists and family physicians in the private and public sectors.

The facility has a workforce of about 10,000 employees and a quarter of the total acute beds in Singapore’s public health sector.

2. Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

The world’s second-best medical center is Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit organization established in 1921. Besides its main campus in Cleveland, the clinic has 19 family health centers, 11 regional hospitals and centers in Nevada and Florida.

The Cleveland Clinic also owns and operates a clinic in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to open a London campus in 2021. With over 7.6 million patients in 17, the clinic is one of the largest medical service providers in the world.

Cleveland Clinic is renowned for several achievements in the medical field. It was the site of the world’s first successful total facial transplant. The clinic’s heart program at the renowned Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute has been ranked the best in America for more than 20 years in a row.

Besides the consistent ranking, the institute was the first to work with patient-center institutes to combine medical services around a single organ system or disease.

The clinic’s mission is to provide better care for the sick, investigate their problems, and further the education of those who serve. The Cleveland Clinic is the perfect example of integrating medical and clinical care with education and research.

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

What is the #1 hospital in the US? The answer is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Besides being one of the best hospitals in the US, the Rochester-based clinic is also the world’s best hospital. The institution has provided medical care services to patients for more than 150 years since its inception.

Currently, Mayo Clinic has centers in Minnesota, Florida, and Arizona, as well as more than 19 medical centers in five American states. Mayo Clinic’s health services provide medical care to more than 1.3 million people every year.

Which is the most advanced hospital in the world?

It is worth noting that the Mayo Clinic is a non-profit organization with an extensive educational arm that includes the Mayo Clinic Alix School as well as 57 more research centers.

The entire system employs about 65,000 people and operates on about $14 billion in annual revenue. All these, coupled with excellent patient care, make Mayo Clinic the best medical facility in the world right now.

What country has best hospitals?

From the above list, it is clear that the US has the most hospitals in the top ten. Four of the world’s ten best medical centers are in America. These are Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, MGH, and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Which is the most advanced hospital in the world?

While it is not part of the world’s top ten medical centers, the El Camino Hospital in California is the most technologically-advanced medical center. The hospital has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the medical sector.

One of the medical center's most advanced units is a robotic radiosurgery device known as ‘CyberKnife,’ which is capable of treating tumors without damaging tissue.

What are the best hospitals by specialty in the US?

Here is a look at the top American medical centers in each specialty.

Urology: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Rheumatology : Johns Hopkins

: Johns Hopkins Rehabilitation: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Pulmonology & Lung Surgery: National Jewish Health-Denver

National Jewish Health-Denver Psychiatry: Mass General

Mass General Ophthalmology: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Neurology & Neurosurgery: Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins Nephrology: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Gynecology: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Geriatrics: Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Ear, Nose & Throat: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Diabetes & Endocrinology: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Cardiology & Heart Surgery: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Cancer: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

The list of the world’s best hospitals often changes with time depending on wide-ranging changes in the medical sector. The ten medical centers listed above are currently the world leaders in healthcare provision due to their facilities, staff, leadership, policies, and services.

