Home | News | General | Senate President mourns death of Senator Rose Oko

Kindly Share This Story:

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

…Rose Oko: exit of an extraordinary Amazon, Nnamani

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has received with shock the news of the death of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Rose Oko, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cross North.

Senator Oko, who died Monday night at a medical facility in the United Kingdom, UK where she was receiving treatment.

The late Senator who died at the age of 63, was one of the female lawmakers at the Hallowed Chamber.

She was elected into office as the first female Senator from her Senatorial District in June 2015 in the 8th Senate and was re-elected in 2019.

In the present 9th Senate, Senator Oko’s death came after the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau South died on Sunday, February 10, 2020 at a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

Also recall that prior to the death of Longjan, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South died December 18, 2019.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan who commiserated with the deceased Senator’s family and the loved ones she left behind, also condoled with the people and government of Cross River State over this loss.

The President of the Senate who noted that Senator Oko’s death was a great loss to the Senate and also to Nigerian women in politics, said that the late Senator will be greatly missed by her Distinguished colleagues in the Ninth Assembly.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort her family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

On his part, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described the death of Senator Rose Oko as sad and devastating.

Reacting to the death of Senator Oko in Abuja yesterdat, Senator Nnamani noted that the Senate nay the Nigerian political class has lost one its best and fertile female minds in politics.

According to him, through her works and actions, Senator Oko displayed strong character and truly endeared herself positively to all who came across her.

Senator Nnamani said, ”She was one politician who was passionate about the welfare and wellbeing of the ordinary Nigerian. Senator Oko demonstrated this attribute with the avalanche of empowerment programmes , social amenities and infrastructures she attracted to her constituency”.

Senator Nnamani who represents Enugu East noted that Senator Oko was a consummate academic, administrator and politician who radiated brilliance, competence and capacity in all her endeavours.

He said, “ Her death at this time is one too many . It reminds us of the painful reality of the transcience of human existence.”

Painful as her death is, Senator Nnamani maintained that Senator Oko left a legacy of hard work, honesty and patriotism.

He prayed that the good Lord grant her soul eternal rest. A close aide of late Senator Rose Oko, who confirmed the death, however expressed shock and sadness.

A close relative, Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji who spoke about her demise said, “Heart broken to hear of the passing of my dear Cousin Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction.

“You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven.

Adieu, Distinguished Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko.”

Senator Rose Okoji Oko, was born on September 27, 1956. She was a Member of the Federal House of Representatives from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and sat as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...