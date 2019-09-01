Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed tests positive for Coronavirus
- 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov Mohammed’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed the news in a statement on Tuesday.
This disclosure comes a day after the governor took the test after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. Both men were on the same flight, and exchanged pleasantries.
The disclosure of the test result of Alhaji’s Abubakar’s son prompted Gov Mohammed to self-isolate and take a test.
- Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles