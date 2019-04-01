Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bauchi governor tests positive for Coronavirus
COVID-19: NNPC orders staff to work from home
‘Ebola virus turns human to zombie, its more severe than coronavirus’

BREAKING: Bauchi governor tests positive for Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 32 minutes ago
alt
Mohammed

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi.

The development comes a day after the governor was tested for Coronavirus.

Mohammed reportedly had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had also tested positive for the disease.

Vanguard

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

