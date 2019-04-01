BREAKING: Bauchi governor tests positive for Coronavirus
The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday tested positive for Coronavirus.
The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi.
The development comes a day after the governor was tested for Coronavirus.
Mohammed reportedly had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had also tested positive for the disease.
Vanguard
