Troops recover large cache of arms from bandits in Benue



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 43 minutes ago
Troops recover large cache of arms from bandits in Benue

Troops recover large cache of arms from bandits in Benue

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ deployed in Benue has recovered a large cache of weapons from fleeing bandits in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Area of the state.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the troops carried out cordon and search operation in the communities to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes in the area.

Items recovered, according to him, include one double-barrel gun, 19 locally made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump-action rifle among other accoutrements.

“Normalcy has returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm. Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourage the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

