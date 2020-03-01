Enugu Govt bans weddings, burial ceremonies, civil servants to work from home
- 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Enugu State Government, on Tuesday, banned all forms of social and political gatherings.
This comes as the threat of coronavirus continues to worsen globally.
Edujandon.com reports that the ban was announced by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State during a state-wide broadcast.
Included in the ban are marriage and burial ceremonies, as well as all forms of political gatherings.
Governor Ugwuanyi equally announced that civil servants and public servants would now henceforth work from home.
More to come…DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles