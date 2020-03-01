BREAKING: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed test positive to Coronavirus
Governor of Bauchi , Bala Mohammed has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to Channels TV, Gov. Mohammed tested positive after his test was taken on Monday.
Edujandon.com had reported that the governor placed himself in self isolation after he made contact with Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku’s son tested positive to the deadly virus after he got back to Abuja.
Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliya Maigoro, is yet to give an update on the outcome of the test.
