Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed test positive to Coronavirus
Wanted female FBI suspect ‘Jay Jay’ bags 2-year-jail term
Chinese Man Dies Of Hanta Virus Infection

BREAKING: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed test positive to Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Governor of Bauchi , Bala Mohammed has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Channels TV, Gov. Mohammed tested positive after his test was taken on Monday.

Edujandon.com had reported that the governor placed himself in self isolation after he made contact with Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

alt

Atiku’s son tested positive to the deadly virus after he got back to Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliya Maigoro, is yet to give an update on the outcome of the test.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187